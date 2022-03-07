Joel Embiid pours in 43 as 76ers top skidding Bulls

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid compiled 43 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past Chicago 121-106 on Monday, sending the Bulls to their fifth loss in a row.

Embiid finished with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for the 10th time this season.

James Harden added 16 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points, Georges Niang added 14 and Matisse Thybulle had 12.

Harden, who made 1 of 5 attempts from 3-point range, tied Reggie Miller for third all-time in career 3-pointers with 2,560. The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry tops the list with 3,101 entering his Monday night game, and Ray Allen is second with 2,973.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points while DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Coby White contributed 19 points, Tristan Thompson had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmu scored 11 points.

Embiid received a long pass from Danny Green and scored for a 51-45 lead with 4:23 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bulls closed within 55-51 when LaVine threw down a dunk with 2:13 left.

Green went to the locker room with 53.5 seconds to go with a left middle finger laceration.

The Sixers, who announced that Green wouldn’t return, led 59-53 at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid’s 19 points in 18 minutes.

DeRozan paced the Bulls with 15 before the break.

Philadelphia went ahead 71-61 when Embiid scored in the low post with 8:15 left in the third. After an empty possession by the Bulls, Embiid grabbed an offensive rebound and converted for a 12-point advantage.

Thybulle received a pass from Harden and dunked and Embiid added a dunk for a 77-61 lead.

Dosunmu drove to the basket and scored to get the Sixers within 78-66 with 4:48 remaining.

Embiid scored four points in the final minute and a half, and the Sixers pulled out to an 88-77 lead at the end of the third.

Chicago went on a quick 6-2 spurt to open the fourth and the deficit was 90-83.

Niang dropped in a 3-pointer with 9:18 left to extend Philadelphia’s lead back to 10.

The Sixers led 103-90 when Embiid posted up and threw down a one-handed dunk with 6:01 to go.

The Bulls cut the deficit to 112-102 with 2:36 left but got no closer.

