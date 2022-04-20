WATCH: Joel Embiid wins it for Philadelphia 76ers with epic three-pointer

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers were involved in a battle in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Raptors in Toronto Wednesday evening.

Toronto needed the win in order to avoid falling down 3-0 in the series. It held the lead for pretty much the entire game before Embiid and the Sixers outscored the home team 28-19 in the third quarter.

With the game tight throughout the final stanza, an Embiid missed three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter forced overtime.

As the two team’s struggled to score in overtime with 76ers star James Harden having fouled out late in the fourth, Embiid put up a career-defining moment.

Let’s set the scene inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With the game tied at 101 and under three seconds remaining in overtime, Joel Embiid found himself on the receiving end of great defense on the part of Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.

The NBA MVP finalist was forced to hoist up a three with 0.9 seconds remaining on the shot clock. That’s when 76ers head coach Doc Rivers alertly called a timeout to bail his star center out. That’s also when Embiid pulled up from distance following the timeout to hit the game-winner and pretty much send Toronto packing for the spring. It was an absolutely insane scene.

JOEL WINS IT FOR THE SIXERS FROM DEEP IN OT!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/gYFaKf6GY9 — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2022

A 37% three-point shooter during the regular season, it’s not a surprise that Embiid was able to pull up from beyond the arc and nail a three. Rather, it’s all about the moment that’s shocking here. Talk about being absolutely clutch.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid stats (Game 2): 33 points, 13 rebounds, 12-of-20 shooting, six turnovers

For the most part, Toronto has played exceptional defense against Embiid through three games. They also played that final moment to perfection. It’s all about Embiid being able to pull up and send the 76ers to a commanding 3-0 series lead as the team prepares for a likely conference semifinals matchup against the Miami Heat following Wednesday’s 104-101 win.

Related: Joel Embiid and top NBA MVP candidates

NBA world reacts to Joel Embiid winning Game 3 for the Philadelphia 76ers

I know we’re numb to a lot of things in this Society but a 7 foot center just cashed a three to win a playoff game.



MVP 1of1 https://t.co/UaABcRyJM0 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 21, 2022

Doc Rivers: “That was a hell of a win.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 21, 2022

Can't be overstated that river of tears that flowed from Joel Embiid's eyes the last time he had a playoff game in Toronto. Obviously, the stakes aren't nearly as high. But to close out a game in OT, with Harden fouling out, on that shot, is as gratifying as it can get right now. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 21, 2022

Joel Embiid is absurd. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) April 21, 2022

*whispers* trust the process — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) April 21, 2022

Lol Joel is insane — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 21, 2022

MVP doing MVP things. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2022