Cincinnati Bengals training camp got off to a concerning start after the Joe Burrow injury. Fortunately for the Bengals, it appears their starting quarterback reportedly won’t miss as much time as initially feared.

On July 27, Burrow was wearing a sleeve over his leg during a practice drill with Cincinnati. While trying to avoid pressure and extend the play with his legs, he suffered a non-contact injury and was carter off the field. The Bengals’ medical staff diagnosed him with a calf injury but provided no timetable for his return.

Joe Burrow stats (2022): 100.8 QB rating, 35-12 TD-INT, 68.3% completion rate, 4,475 passing yards

While Cincinnati knew the calf strain wasn’t a season-ending injury, there was a chance Burrow could miss multiple regular-season games. Concerns were heightened after All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase publicly called for Burrow to exercise caution, sitting out Week 1 and potentially missing the first four games.

A long-term absence for Burrow would be significantly challenging for the Bengals. They open the season with divisional matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens with their bye week not until Week 7. If Burrow was sidelined, it would mean starting Trevor Siemian during an important time of the year.

However, during an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Bengals are expecting Burrow to play in Week 1.

“People I’ve talked to do believe that for Week 1, he’ll be ready to go. That it would be hard for him to pass that up, that he’s trying to prepare himself to play, but Zac Taylor has said it’s probably going to be another several weeks. They’re taking this really slowly. It would be at least a mild surprise if he played in some of the preseason action, but we’ll see if it shakes out or if that calf perks up. It’s a calf strain, it’s something that he can manage and he’s slowly working his way back. Signs are pointing in the right direction. There’s no major setback that I’m aware of.” Jeremy Fowler on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

A Week 1 return would be crucial for Cincinnati. The AFC North is expected to be extremely competitive this year and losing either game in September to the Ravens or Browns could have consequences in January. If Burrow wasn’t on the field for the start of the Bengals’ schedule, they would likely slip in the NFL standings.

Joe Burrow contract: $11.515 million cap hit in 2023, $29.504 million salary in 2024 (fully guaranteed)

While Burrow still won’t see the field in the preseason and he might not return to practice for a few more weeks, the Bengals clearly avoided the worst-case scenario. Moving forward, Cincinnati can now focus on preparing for the regular season and potentially signing Burrow to a long-term extension before he returns to the field in Week 1.