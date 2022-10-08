Jodi Ewart Shadoff maintains 4-stroke lead at Mediheal Championship

Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is looking for a wire-to-wire victory after carding a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, Calif.

She continues to hold a four-stroke lead in her bid for her first victory on the LPGA Tour. Shadoff sits at 14-under 202.

South African Paula Reto (third-round 69) is the closest to catching her at 10 under. Another three players are tied for third at 9 under, five shots off the lead.

Shadoff has gone 64-69-69 for the 56-hole cushion. She posted her first clean card of the tournament Saturday, with three birdies.

“Tomorrow will be a good learning experience either way,” Shadoff said. “Just stick to my routine and hopefully a good result will come.”

Reto, who won the Canadian Women’s Open in August, carded five birdies against two bogeys to remain within striking distance.

“I’m going to have to try to do the same and just give myself opportunities, but try not to think about it, have fun and enjoy it as well,” Reto said.

Celine Boutier and Andrea Lee shot matching 66s on Saturday to vault 25 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for third. They join Hinako Shibuno at 9 under.

“I don’t really think that I played that much better than the previous two rounds,” Boutier said. “I just was able to make a few more putts, especially on the back. That really helped me a lot.”

