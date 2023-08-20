Joc Pederson helps Giants salvage win against Braves

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson worked a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning and give the visiting San Francisco Giants a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday to salvage a game in the three-game series.

The loss broke Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and handed the Braves their first home loss in eight games this month. The Giants ended a three-game losing streak.

The Giants loaded the bases without a hit against Kirby Yates in the ninth inning on a walk to Michael Conforto and back-to-back hit batters, Thairo Estrada and Wilmer Flores.

After striking out Patrick Bailey and J.D. Davis, Yates (7-1) walked Pederson on four pitches to force in the go-ahead run.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval, who entered the game in the eighth, completed a perfect ninth to finish the game. Doval (5-3) struck out three batters, including Orlando Arcia to end the game.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits, one walk and six strikeouts. San Francisco used opener Jakob Junis, who worked 1 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits and one strikeout.

The Giants scored first when Luis Matos led off the second inning with a 435-foot solo homer, his second.

Atlanta went ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the second on Arcia’s 14th homer, a two-run shot to left field.

But San Francisco regained the lead in the third on a two-run homer from Wilmer Flores, his 17th.

Atlanta tied the game in the eighth inning. With one out, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Eddie Rosario were walked by reliever Taylor Rogers. San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler inserted closer Doval, who struck out Austin Riley. But with Matt Olson at the plate, Acuna stole third base — his 57th — and scored when catcher Patrick Bailey’s throw sailed high and into left field.

Doval fanned Marcell Ozuna to douse the threat and end Ozuna’s 16-game hitting streak.

