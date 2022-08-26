Jo Adell, Angels dominate Blue Jays 12-0

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Jo Adell had his first career four-hit game with two home runs and three RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Angels routed the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 Friday night.

Andrew Velazquez and Mike Trout each added two-run home runs for the Angels, who had their six-game losing streak end. The Blue Jays, coming off a 6-1 road trip, had won three straight.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers (5-4) allowed no runs, four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Toronto right-hander Mitch White (1-4) allowed seven runs, eight hits and three walks while striking out five in five innings.

Adell led off the second inning with an infield single to shortstop. Ryan Aguilar walked and Velazquez was safe on a fielder’s choice on his sacrifice bunt to first to load the bases. David Fletcher hit a two-run double off the left-field fence. One out later, Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple off the right-field wall and Luis Rengifo hit an RBI single to put the Angels up 5-0 early.

Aguilar walked with one out in the third and Velazquez hit his seventh homer of the season to make it 7-0.

Adell homered with two outs in the seventh against Yusei Kikuchi.

Fletcher singled with one out in the eighth against Kikuchi and Trout hit his 27th homer of the season to right.

Whit Merrifield moved from center field to the mound in the ninth. He allowed a single to Matt Thaiss and Adell’s sixth home run of the season.

Los Angeles limited Toronto to just six hits. Andrew Wantz replaced Detmers after a double and a walk with one out in the sixth and got out of the inning scot-free despite allowing a walk.

Jose Marte pitched around a single in the seventh. Gerardo Reyes pitched around a double and two walks in the eighth, and Jesse Chavez threw a perfect ninth.

Toronto right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (left foot contusion) left the game after the second inning and was replaced by Raimel Tapia.

–Field Level Media