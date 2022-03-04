Jin Young Ko, Amy Yang share lead at HSBC

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Jin Young Ko (KOR) putts on the eighth green during the final round of the women’s individual stroke play of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

South Koreans Jin Young Ko and Amy Yang each fired rounds of 67 on Friday to move to the top of a packed leaderboard after the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Ko and Yang opened play Thursday with rounds of 69 on the par 72 New Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club, putting them at 8-under 136 for the tournament. They hold one-stroke leads over American Megan Khang, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, each of whom shot a 68 on Friday.

Another stroke back at 6-under par are South Koreans In Gee Chun and A Lim Kim, American Angel Yin and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand.

Ko, who is seeking her 13th tour victory, posted five birdies — three of them on the front nine — on a day of steady play. She hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens, with 26 putts.

The round was more adventurous for Yang, who posted bogeys on Nos. 3 and 15 and needed a birdie at hole 16 — one of seven on the day — to end the round in a tie with Ko.

For Ko, it was her 13th straight round in the 60s, which started with the second round of the 2021 BMW Ladies Championship last October. The World No. 1 already is a co-holder of the record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s with 14 — a mark she shares with Annika Sorenstam and So Yeon Ryu.

“I just wanted to get some more birdies than yesterday,” Ko said. “I really focused on my swing before the second shot or like before the green, into the green. So I made a lot of putts today.”

Yang is a four-time tour winner, all on the Asian Swing. Despite the up-and-down day, she was happy with her round.

“I was hitting the ball very solid today and also putted well,” said Yang, who is playing in her 13th HSBC tournament and has two top 10 finishes. “I was more aware of how to prepare for each shot than, you know, what outcome would come. And I think I did manage well today.”

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who recorded a bogey-free 67 on Thursday to take the first-round lead, stumbled Friday with a 74, tumbling to a tie for 21st. She opened with a birdie on No. 1 but bogeys at holes 3 and 5 set the tone for a five-bogey day.

For Yin, sitting two strokes back after two rounds is encouraging, but she had some missed opportunities. A birdie at No. 13 briefly moved her into a tie for the lead, but she moved down the leaderboard with three bogeys and a birdie in the final five holes to close out her round.

Entering the tournament, Yin had missed six cuts and withdrew from another tournament in her past seven outings. She didn’t play up to her capabilities in 2021 because of a left shoulder injury, but she said she’s back to having fun.

“I think I played pretty good today. I was pretty happy,” she said. “Being happier on the golf course … I think that was huge for me. I know that if I have that and have a positive mindset on the golf course, there’s nothing that can stop me.”

–Field Level Media