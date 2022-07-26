Jimmy Garoppolo deserves quick resolution to situation with the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers reported to training camp on Tuesday. They did so so with youngster Trey Lance as the face of the franchise and Jimmy Garoppolo in football’s version of purgatory.

Garoppolo was just recently cleared to throw after undergoing off-season shoulder surgery. The veteran has been on the chopping block pretty much sense San Francisco traded up for Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nothing we’ve seen since last season came to a culmination in an NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams has changed this.

Once the 49ers’ brass held its camp-opening press conference, it became more than clear that a Garoppolo departure would soon be in the cards. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Lance is their unquestioned starter by saying “we have moved on to Trey Lance.”

Later in the evening, Garoppolo passed his physical with the 49ers. This means that he will not open camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list despite the fact that Garoppolo will not be on hand in training camp.

It’s now time that San Francisco ends this six-month long drama and officially moves on from Garoppolo. Here’s why.

Impact of Jimmy Garoppolo passing physical

San Francisco is no longer on the hook for his $7.5 million injury guarantee for the 2022 season. This means that the team will save $25.5 million by trading or releasing Garoppolo.

The 49ers are currently in negotiations with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel on contract extension talks after he reported for training camp. There’s optimism on the 49ers’ part that they can get something done before Week 1.

“We’ve had really productive and substantive talks,” Lynch said. “I don’t want to get everyone all excited that something is imminent, because we’re not there yet. But really hopeful that in the near future, we’ll be able to announce something that is exciting for everyone involved. Deebo is here today, and we’re excited about moving forward with him as part of this team.” san Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch on Deebo Samuel contract talks

While San Francisco could still extend Samuel without moving off Garoppolo’s $26.95 million cap hit, it would open things up in negotiations by freeing up that cash.

Perhaps, a somewhat front-loaded deal could end up being in the cards. This would also set San Francisco up well to extend star edge rusher Nick Bosa next offseason.

San Francisco 49ers owe it to Jimmy Garoppolo to find a quick resolution

Garoppolo, 30, has led San Francisco to two NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance over the past three seasons. He’s been a true professional. He’s respected by his current teammates. This is a situation that shouldn’t end in an ugly manner.

By holding the veteran hostage in order to find a minimal draft pick in return, it would paint the 49ers in a bad light.

Sure something could happen here in the next day or two with San Francisco having already granted Garoppolo permission to seek a trade. But with the market extremely limited, it could now be a foregone conclusion that a release will be in the cards.

Outside of that, the 49ers really don’t need this entire Garoppolo situation hanging over their heads as they start anew with Lance under center. The longer this continues, the more of a distraction it’s going to be.

Lance is the face of the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo has played his final snap with the team. Why not make it official sooner rather than later?