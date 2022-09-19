Jimmy Garoppolo made extra $350K for Week 2 win

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made an extra $350,000 for leading the 49ers to a victory over Seattle on Sunday.

Garoppolo signed a revised deal to stay with the 49ers, slashing his base salary from $26.62 million to $6.5 million. But it’s a contract laden with incentives. Cue the season-ending injury to starting QB Trey Lance on Sunday.

By playing 25 percent of the offensive snaps ($250,000) and winning the game ($100,000), Garoppolo cashed in on those incentives and will continue to do so every week, provided he stays healthy and the 49ers win.

Garoppolo played 79 percent of Sunday’s snaps after Lance exited the game in the first quarter with a broken ankle.

“Just like riding a bike,” Garoppolo said after the 27-7 victory. “If felt good to be back out there. I feel terrible for Trey. I’ve been on that side of it. This league is tough. Everyone has their share of injuries. That (stinks) for him.”

Garoppolo can max out his new contract at $15.45 million if he meets all of the incentives, which include playoff bonuses as well. He also gets $29,000 for every game he’s on the active roster, which maxes out at $500,000.

Garoppolo finished 13-of-21 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown in relief of Lance, who was set to have surgery Monday.

