Jim Tressel stepping down as president of Youngstown State

Credit: Jason J. Molyet/News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel is stepping down as president of Youngstown State next year.

He plans to step down on Feb. 1, 2023. Tressel, who has held the position since 2014, is holding a press conference Thursday.

Tressel, 69, first came to Youngstown State as head coach of the Penguins football team. He led Youngstown State to four Division I-AA (now FCS) national titles in 15 years. He left in 2001 to become the head coach at Ohio State, where he won the 2002 BCS national championship and seven Big Ten titles.

Tressel ran afoul of NCAA rules and ultimately resigned after the 2010 season. He went 106-22 in 10 seasons, but the NCAA vacated his 12-1 mark and Sugar Bowl win in 2010. His official record with the Buckeyes stands at 94-21.

At issue was emails Tressel received from an attorney in April 2010, informing the coach that some of his players were receiving improper benefits. Tressel failed to report those emails to the university.

–Field Level Media