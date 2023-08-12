Jim Harbaugh expected to coach full season with Michigan after suspension gets erased, for now

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh’s four-game suspension has been called off. Despite previously facing a suspension due to making false statements to the NCAA, Harbaugh is now expected to coach the entire 2023 football season with the Wolverines instead, according to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

The NCAA and the Wolverines’ coach were expected to reach a deal leading to his four-game suspension, but it still hadn’t received approval from the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, and now the agreement is no longer in the works.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger. t is not uncommon for the [Committee on Infractions] to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. … If the involved parties cannot resolve a case through the negotiated resolution process, it may proceed to a hearing, but the committee believes cooperation is the best avenue to quickly resolve issues.” Derrick Crawford, NCAA vice president, hearing operations on Jim Harbaugh

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today

However, just because the NCAA deal with Harbaugh has broken down, it doesn’t mean the Michigan coach is out of the clear just yet. The case will still progress through the NCAA’s disciplinary system, but this may not occur until the 2024 offseason.

For now, Harbaugh gets to move forward, coaching the Wolverines in the upcoming season, but after that, who knows? Based on Wetzel’s report, further penalties could still be in store for the former NFL head coach. With teams bringing Harbaugh in for head coaching interviews each of the past two offseasons, perhaps facing potential penalties at Michigan could provide the nudge needed to head back to the pros in pursuit of his first Super Bowl win as head coach.

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, but who else?