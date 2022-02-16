Jim Harbaugh gets contract extension at Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watched his team warm up before the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.Capital One Orange Bowl

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

The new deal adds a year to the deal Harbaugh and the school announced in January 2021. It also alters the terms, which were not released.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season.”

Harbaugh, 58, returned to Ann Arbor somewhat unexpectedly after interviewing for and being linked to the Minnesota Vikings head coaching vacancy. After not getting the job, Harbaugh said he’s done chasing NFL jobs, telling a Detroit newspaper that “this is the last time.”

Harbaugh guided the Wolverines to the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff in 2021. They lost to eventual champion Georgia in the semifinals. Harbaugh was named the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

He owns a 61-24 record during his seven seasons at Michigan, his alma mater.

