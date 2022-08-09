Jets Mekhi Becton likely out for 2022 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The knee injury sustained in practice by New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton likely will keep him out for the entire 2022 season, coach Robert Saleh confirmed Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the right kneecap, NFL Network reported. Saleh said Becton will get a second opinion on Wednesday.

On Monday, Saleh said a preliminary exam showed that Becton’s knee was stable and “doesn’t seem like a big deal.” Tests run on the knee of the 2020 first-round draft pick proved otherwise, though.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound Becton, 23, was activated from the physically unable to perform list when the Jets opened training camp last month in Florham Park, N.J.

He sustained a dislocated right kneecap and MCL sprain in Week 1 of 2021 and missed the rest of the season.

Saleh said Becton had worked hard to return from last season’s injury and that he expects he’ll come back to camp next summer, recovered and ready to prove why the Jets selected him No. 11 overall.

“We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he’s done,” Saleh said. “His ride is not over. His story is not over. He’s got (the) full support of this organization.”

As a rookie, Becton started 13 of 14 games at left tackle. The Jets were moving him to right tackle for this season, with George Fant on the left side.

The Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens to open the season on Sept. 11.

–Field Level Media