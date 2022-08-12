Jets QB Zach Wilson exits game with knee injury

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson exited Friday night’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury.

Wilson sustained the injury in the first quarter after rolling out of the pocket and scrambling to his right. He made a cut to evade a defender, lunged forward and came up limping.

He was taken to the locker room shortly after and replaced by Mike White. The Jets ruled him questionable to return, but he never did.

Wilson, 23, is in his second season with New York after recording 2,334 passing yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his rookie campaign.

Prior to exiting Friday’s game, Wilson had completed 3 of 5 passes for 23 yards with an interception. He added seven rushing yards on one carry.

