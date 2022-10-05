Jets QB Zach Wilson (ankle) limited in practice

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off his successful season debut, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is battling an ankle injury that limited him in Wednesday’s practice.

Wilson led the Jets to a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, throwing for 252 yards and a touchdown while also catching a TD pass. It was his first game back from knee surgery.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wilson would be limited Wednesday but will be “fine” to play in the Jets’ Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson missed time last season with a torn PCL in the same knee. He was 3-10 as a starter with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

–Field Level Media