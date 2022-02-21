Jets put rookie forward Cole Perfetti on IR with upper-body injury

Jan 29, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) pressures Winnipeg Jets center Cole Perfetti (91) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets put rookie forward Cole Perfetti on injured reserve Monday with an upper-body injury.

The club also activated defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and newly acquired forward Adam Brooks from IR.

Perfetti, 20, was injured in Thursday’s win over Seattle on a hit from Kraken blueliner Jamie Oleksiak. Perfetti was not in the lineup Saturday against Edmonton.

Perfetti has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games this season while averaging 14:09 minutes of ice time. Perfetti was selected No. 10 overall by Winnipeg in the 2020 draft.

Beaulieu, 29, has one assist and 21 penalty minutes in 19 games this season. He has battled through a lower-body injury and a bout with COVID-19 and hasn’t played since Jan. 27.

The Jets claimed Brooks off waivers from Toronto on Saturday, marking his fourth team in the 2021-22 season. Brooks has been dealing with an injury and hasn’t played since Dec. 31. He has two goals and an assist in 11 games with Montreal and Vegas this season. He did not suit up for Toronto.

–Field Level Media