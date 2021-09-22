Jets place linebacker B.J. Goodson on reserve/retired list

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the reserve/retired list Wednesday, one week after he signed with the team.

The Jets will retain his rights as a result. Goodson played seven snaps on special teams in Sunday’s 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Goodson, 28, has recorded 251 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack in 67 career games (43 starts) with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Jets.

He was selected by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

–Field Level Media