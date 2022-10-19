Jets look to keep riding impressive start, visit Broncos

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the NFL schedule was released and the Week 7 slate was revealed, no one would have been surprised if the New York Jets and Denver Broncos would sport opposite records.

What is surprising — to some — is the Jets (4-2) have the better record and are coming off an impressive road win. New York went to Lambeau Field last week and beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 to get off to its best six-game start since 2015.

The Jets have a chance to top the 2015 team with a win at Denver on Sunday afternoon, and if the early season is any indication, they have a solid chance to do that. Three of New York’s four wins have come on the road, and it is averaging 27.3 points in those victories.

It is a big turnaround from the Jets’ 1-7 mark on the road last season, which included a 26-0 loss against the Broncos in Week 3.

“Youth doesn’t know any better,” head coach Robert Saleh said. “Our guys get up, they play, they don’t care about the venue. They just show up and they’re having a good time. As I said, our guys don’t flinch and there’s no point in the game where they feel like the game is over. They keep fighting.”

It might be tough to keep up the road scoring average against a stout Denver defense. The Broncos (2-4) have given up one touchdown over the last two games despite missing key defensive pieces.

Denver’s offense has been terrible for most of the season, and it has shown in the standings. The Broncos are averaging 15.2 points a game this year and have scored only seven touchdowns in the six games.

In Denver’s opener of the 2013 season, Peyton Manning threw seven TD passes.

Despite the poor offense, Denver is three plays away from being 5-1. The Broncos lost in overtime in Week 5, and a muffed punt in overtime at the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night led to another loss.

Add the missed opportunities in the opener and Denver is looking at another season without a playoff appearance unless things turn around.

That starts with quarterback Russell Wilson, who has missed wide-open receivers in the last two games that might have made a difference. Wilson has been banged up and is dealing with a hamstring injury to go with his shoulder injury.

Despite that, he will start against New York on Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Hackett also said that Melvin Gordon III will be the starting running back. Gordon was effectively benched in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and Hackett had a talk with Gordon since that loss.

“I have so much respect for him as a pro and for all he’s done in this league,” Hackett said. “We’ll keep all that stuff private in there.”

The Broncos did lose outside linebacker Aaron Patrick to a torn ACL, but the hope is Josey Jewell can play soon to fill that gap. The Jets only non-participant on their injury report Wednesday was defensive end Jermaine Johnson (knee).

