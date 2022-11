Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will be sidelined until January following sports hernia surgery, TSN reported.

Ehlers, 26, underwent the procedure on Wednesday in Detroit and his recovery timeline is six weeks.

Ehlers has not played since Oct. 17 and has three assists in two games this season.

He has 361 points (164 goals, 197 assists) in 480 games since being selected by the Jets with the ninth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media