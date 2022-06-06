Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor wins Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor won the 2022 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy on Monday.

The Lady Byng is awarded annually to the NHL player “adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Connor posted career highs of 47 goals and 46 assists in 2021-22. His total of just four penalty minutes was among the lowest in the league.

Connor was the Jets’ first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft and has spent his full six-year NHL career with the club. He is the first member of the Jets ever to win the award.

Of the 195 members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to cast a ballot, 181 named Connor, and he received 122 first-place votes.

His 1,527 total points was 623 better than Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who came in second and tallied 31 first-place votes.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (272 points, six first-place votes), Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner (265, two) and New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad (246, none) rounded out the top five.

–Field Level Media