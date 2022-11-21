Jets blow 3-0 lead, beat Hurricanes in OT

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Morrissey scored his second goal of the game 2:10 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets responded from an embarrassing collapse to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Monday night.

The Hurricanes rallied with three goals in the last five minutes of regulation to extend the game.

Michael Eyssimont scored his first NHL goal and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and two assists for the Jets, who scored once in every period. Blake Wheeler also had two assists.

Jets goalie David Rittich made 25 saves and was within five minutes of notching his fifth career shutout before everything changed. He was in his fourth game of the season.

Jaccob Slavin put the Hurricanes on the board with his first goal of the season with 4:48 to play. Andrei Svechnikov, who assisted on the first goal, delivered Carolina’s second goal with 3:08 left. Martin Necas tied it with 39 seconds left. Sebastian Aho picked up assists on all three goals.

Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, who until the late turnaround, appeared to be repeating a lackluster outing like the one two nights earlier at Minnesota.

Winnipeg improved 6-2 in November, recovering quickly following Saturday night’s 3-0 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets went 0-for-3 on power plays.

The Jets scored first with 1:26 to play in the opening period when the Hurricanes were caught out of sync on a line change. Dubois had a jump on the sequence and, off a pass from Wheeler, sent the puck past Kochetkov. That gave Dubois eight goals this season.

Kochetkov was making his second consecutive start in his first back-to-back appearances of the season. He was called up from the American Hockey League following an injury to goalie Frederik Andersen.

The Hurricanes had a rough first period and were out of sorts early in the second period. They went on a power play, but Winnipeg ended up with two shorthanded chances.

Eyssimont’s goal came at 6:44 of the second period. The 26-year-old left winger was playing in his fifth career game and fourth of the season.

Carolina held an 18-16 edge in shots through two periods, but the Hurricanes failed to convert on both of their power plays.

