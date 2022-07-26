Jets activate OT Mekhi Becton, DE Carl Lawson, TE C.J. Uzomah

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets activated tackle Mekhi Becton, defensive end Carl Lawson and tight end C.J. Uzomah from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday as they opened camp in Florham Park, N.J.

The trio had been placed on the PUP list last week, but Tuesday’s move signals they are ready to go at the start of camp.

Becton sustained a dislocated right kneecap and MCL sprain in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He struggled to recover and it ultimately ended his season.

The 11th pick of the 2021 draft reportedly ballooned to nearly 400 pounds while injured. But the Jets listed him at 363 pounds in a news release Tuesday and NFL Network reported that the team was pleased with his fitness when he reported to camp.

Becton, 23, was the Jets’ starting left tackle before his injury and could return to the role this season.

Lawson, 27, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets before the 2021 season but has yet to play a snap for them after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers in August 2021.

Before that setback, Lawson tallied 20 sacks in his first four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20).

Uzomah, 29, went to the Super Bowl with the Bengals last season but was playing hurt after he sustained an MCL sprain during the AFC Championship Game. Uzomah signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets in free agency.

Offensive tackle George Fant (knee) remains on the PUP list, and running back Tevin Coleman was placed on the active/non-football injury list.

The Jets also signed quarterback Chris Streveler, wide receiver/returner Rashard Davis and offensive lineman Isaiah Williams. They also released receiver DJ Montgomery, cornerback Craig James and offensive lineman Dru Samia on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media