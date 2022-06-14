Jesus Aguilar, Marlins rally past Phillies

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Miami Marlins, who scored three times in the ninth inning to beat the host Philadelphia Phillies 11-9 on Tuesday.

Aguilar’s two-run double off Andrew Bellatti in the ninth snapped a tie. An error by catcher J.T. Realmuto on a popup in foul ground gave Aguilar another chance, and the Miami designated hitter capitalized.

Earlier in the inning, an error and two walks set up Garrett Cooper’s game-tying single off Corey Knebel (2-5).

Jacob Stallings hit a three-run home run while Avisail Garcia added a home run, double and two RBIs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm Jr. contributed a solo homer, and he and Jorge Soler each had two hits.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers lasted only 3 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs to go along with a career-high six walks and only two strikeouts.

Steven Okert (3-0) earned the win and Tanner Scott tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save in five chances.

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, doubled, singled and tied a career high with six RBIs for the Phillies. It was his second multi-homer outing in a five-game span.

Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm had two hits and two RBIs, Matt Vierling and Nick Castellanos added two hits each and Kyle Schwarber walked three times.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin rebounded from a tough first inning and wound up giving up five hits and four runs in six innings. Eflin struck out four and walked none.

Knebel loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and took the loss.

The Marlins bolted to a 4-0 lead in the first inning when Aguilar and Garcia crushed two-run homers.

The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs in the third before Castellanos struck out. Realmuto grounded into a fielder’s choice, which scored a run.

In the fourth, the Phillies tied the game at 4 when Hoskins hit a three-run homer to left.

Bohm ripped a two-run single to center and Hoskins added a two-run double as Philadelphia went ahead 8-4 in the fifth.

Stallings lofted a three-run homer to left off Jeurys Familia in the seventh to close the gap to one. Later in the inning, Chisholm hit a solo homer to right off Seranthony Dominguez to tie the game at 8.

Hoskins homered for the second time, off Okert in the eighth, as the Phillies gained a 9-8 advantage.

The Phillies have lost two of three since their nine-game winning streak ended. The Marlins ended a two-game skid.

–Field Level Media