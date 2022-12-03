Jesse Edwards, Syracuse win tight ACC opener at Notre Dame

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Edwards scored 22 points and Syracuse opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 62-61 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

Edwards added 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Joseph Girard III scored 20 points for the Orange (4-4, 1-0 ACC).

Dane Goodwin had 16 points to lead Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1). Cormac Ryan had 14 and Ven-Allen Lubin added 10 off the bench for the Fighting Irish, who lost for the second time in three games.

Judah Mintz fought through contact in the paint with 13.1 seconds remaining to give Syracuse a 62-61 lead.

Syracuse then fouled three times in the final 13 seconds to disrupt Notre Dame’s offensive flow, and eventually held on for the win when Goodwin missed a jumper with two seconds remaining.

Marcus Hammond made a jumper in the paint with 29.5 seconds left and was fouled on the shot while tying the game at 60. He knocked down the free throw to give Notre Dame a temporary 61-60 lead.

Ryan had previously buried a 3-pointer with 1:25 remaining to pull Notre Dame within two points, 60-58.

Notre Dame tied the game at 50 with 10:38 remaining on a jumper by Goodwin to set the stage for a back-and-forth finish over the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The teams were tied at 35 at halftime.

Notre Dame relied heavily on a 3-point attack in the loss, launching 33 shots from beyond the arc and making 11 of them. Syracuse only made three 3-pointers in the win, instead looking inside to Edwards (10 of 15 from the field) to spark the offense.

The Irish, even with the missed 3-pointers, won the rebound battle 37-30 and committed 10 turnovers in a game that was rather cleanly played by both teams (only nine combined free-throw attempts.)

The Orange host Oakland University on Tuesday, while Notre Dame hosts Boston University on Wednesday.

Syracuse returns to ACC play on Dec. 20 against Pittsburgh. Notre Dame’s next conference matchup will be Dec. 21 at Florida State.

–Field Level Media