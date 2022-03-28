Jesse Davis signs 1-year deal with Minnesota Vikings, bolstering offensive line

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A former undrafted free agent out of Idaho, Jesse Davis has gone from depth player to being a legitimate starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

The 30-year-old veteran will now take his act to the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they have signed three veterans. That includes the aforementioned Jesse Davis. According to various reports, the deal is said to be worth $3 million for one season.

Minnesota Vikings add starting right guard in Jesse Davis

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation here is that Davis will start at right guard next to offensive tackle Brian O’Neill. A third-round pick last year, Wyatt Davis saw action in just six games as a rookie.

The idea here is for Davis to team up with Ezra Cleveland at guard to improve what has been a strugling interior of the Vikings’ offensive line.

Davis started 16 games for the Dolphins a season ago. He’s split time at tackle and guard throughout his five-year run in South Beach — starting a combined 72 games in the process.

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis yielded a resounding eight sacks playing right tackle for the Dolphins a season ago. A move back inside could serve him well. It’a also important to note that he gave up just one sack back in 2020.

At the very least, Jesse Davis will provide the Vikings with more depth. That was also an issue last season in front of Kirk Cousins.