Jerry Jones has simple message for those hoping for Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas Cowboys signing

A week after the Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their visit with Odell Beckham Jr., the team signed T.Y. Hilton instead. For some, this was a telltale sign that Jerry Jones and Co. were no longer positioning themselves to land OBJ.

Other reports have since suggested Beckham may not sign with a team at all in 2022, with the idea of giving his surgically-repaired ACL more time to heal. The star receiver even hinted that playing during the regular season may not be what he wants, hoping to show up for postseason play.

While Beckham may indeed be trying to buy more time either to choose the right fit or for his knee’s condition to improve, the Cowboys haven’t given up on signing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Here’s what Jerry Jones had to say when asked about Beckham once again.

“I don’t want to talk about that, but stand by. This thing could break.” Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones on potential Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Jones went on to note that “great players make great plays,” saying that he hopes the Cowboys continue surging as the playoffs near. Which, if Beckham wants to sign with a contender who can play deep into the postseason, maybe the Cowboys are still the ultimate fit. Unless another team steps to the table.

Buffalo Bills haven’t closed the door on Odell Beckham Jr.

Like the Cowboys, who had been pushing hard for Beckham’s signing prior to their sitdown, the Buffalo Bills also addressed their pass-catching needs by adding Cole Beasley.

Similar to the Cowboys, many have taken this as a sign that the Bills have moved on from adding OBJ. But that’s not what Bills general manager Brandon Beane would have us believe.

When asked if the Beasley signing would alter Buffalo’s plans to add Beckham, Beane shot those ideas down, noting the window was still open.

“We haven’t closed any doors. We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it. Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out. Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though.” Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane on Odell Beckham Jr.

It should be noted, Beasley has just signed to the practice squad, not the official roster just yet. While the Bills and Cowboys are leaving their options open, we haven’t heard from the New York Giants, who were also in hot pursuit for a Beckham reunion. Yet, their current trajectory isn’t as promising as what we see from Buffalo and Dallas.

Ultimately, nobody knows whether Beckham will play football this season. But the teams who were interested, still are.

