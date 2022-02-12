Jeremy Swayman and Bruins blank Senators

Feb 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray (30) makes a save in front of Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored in the first period for the Bruins, who had lost three of their past four. Swayman made 14 saves in the third period while picking up just his second win in his past seven decisions.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for the Senators, who were shut out for the second straight game and ended up 2-2 on a four-game homestand.

The Bruins were again without top-line forwards Brad Marchand (suspension) and Patrice Bergeron (upper-body injury).

The Bruins, coming off a 6-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, took a 1-0 lead 45 seconds into the first period.

Charlie Coyle eluded a defender along the left boards and passed across ice to Craig Smith. Murray made a stellar pad save on Smith, but the rebound ended up at the feet of Frederic at the opposite post and he knocked it in.

Lazar made it 2-0 at 13:26. Murray made the initial save on Anton Blidh on a 2-on-1 rush, but Lazar poked in the rebound.

Boston outshot Ottawa 22-8 in the first period.

Murray, playing without his stick, robbed Frederic who was alone in front of the net late in the second period to keep the score 2-0.

Ottawa made a push early in the third period, but Swayman made a series of saves to maintain the 2-0 lead.

The Bruins appeared to take a 3-0 lead at 8:08 of the period when Murray made a save on Lazar off the rush and Blidh tucked in the rebound after Lazar and Murray collided. Ottawa challenged and the goal was waived off due to goaltender interference.

Connor Brown hit the post with 3:46 remaining. Swayman then made a save on Thomas Chabot and the Senators pulled Murray for an extra attacker during the ensuing stoppage.

