Jelena Ostapenko breezes to title in Dubai

Jelena Ostapenko captured her fifth singles title on the WTA Tour with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday in the championship match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

Ostapenko, 24, won 81 percent of her service points to dispatch the Russian in 23 minutes during the first set. Kudermetova, also 24, rallied in the second set before sending a forehand into the net that ended the match in 65 minutes.

The big-hitting Latvian is projected to elevate in the rankings to No. 13, marking her return to the Top 20 for the first time since October 2018.

Ostapenko had a much easier time of it on Saturday, one day after rallying for a 2-6, 7-6 (0), 6-0 win against two-time Dubai champ Simona Halep of Romania.

Kudermetova was bidding for her second WTA Tour title.

–Field Level Media