Jeimer Candelario goes deep in 10th as Tigers top Twins

Jeimer Candelario blasted a two-run homer with one out in the 10th and the Detroit Tigers ended the host Minnesota Twins’ six-game winning streak with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Candelario’s fourth homer, which was deposited over the center field fence, came on the first pitch he saw from Trevor Megill (0-1).

Harold Castro hit two solo home runs for the Tigers. The Twins had defeated Detroit in all five previous meetings this season.

The Twins loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the 10th against Michael Fulmer with the aid of a Willi Castro error. Carlos Correa then struck out before Andrew Chafin replaced Fulmer. Chafin earned his first save by striking out Max Kepler and inducing Gary Sanchez to foul out.

Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer for the Twins.

The Tigers were fuming in the third when a call was not overturned. With Derek Hill on third and two down, a Dylan Bundy pitch bounced a short distance from catcher Sanchez. Hill tried to score but was called out by home plate umpire Charlie Ramos.

Detroit called for a review and MLB decided there wasn’t enough video evidence to overturn.

The Twins took the lead in the fourth. Sanchez drew a one-out walk from Rony Garcia before Larnach launched an 0-1 offering over the right-center field wall.

Garcia lasted four innings in his start, allowing two runs, three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Tigers cut it to 2-1 in the sixth. Harold Castro ripped a 1-2 pitch from Dylan Bundy over the right-center field wall. It was the only run Bundy gave up in 5 2/3 innings, along with five hits and a walk. He whiffed six.

Castro tied it in his next at-bat, clubbing a 0-1 pitch from Emilio Pagan over the center field wall to lead off the eighth.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the ninth against Caleb Thielbar. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch rolled the dice, replacing Harold Castro with pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch. Jonathan Schoop then popped out.

With one out in the bottom of the inning, Gregory Soto plunked Kyle Garlick. Alex Lange (1-1) replaced Soto and struck out the next batter before Nick Gordon advanced Garlick to third with a single. Gilbert Celestino then grounded out, leading to extra innings.

