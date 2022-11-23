Jeff Skinner stays hot as Sabres take down Blues

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn each scored two goals as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting St. Louis Blues 6-2 Wednesday to snap their seven-game winning streak.

Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who won their second straight game after snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Alex Tuch had two assists for Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn scored, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues.

The Sabres broke ahead 18 seconds into the game when Tuch dumped the puck behind the net to Skinner, who backed out and lifted a shot over Binnington’s shoulder from a sharp left-side angle.

Tage Thompson nearly made it 2-0 by cutting to the middle, zig-zagging through the Blues defense and reaching the puck around a sprawled Binnington. But his shot hit the post.

The Blues opened the second period on a power play and tied the game 1-1. Buchnevich went to the net and jabbed at a loose puck which bounced in off the skate of Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson 53 seconds in.

But the Sabres responded just two minutes later with a three-on-one break. Vinnie Hinostroza rushed the puck up the middle and set up Cozens’ goal off the left wing.

Olofsson made it 3-1 at the 5:57 mark of the period with a power-play blast from the right circle off Owen Power’s pass.

Skinner cut to the net on his backhand and shoveled a shot against the grain to make it 4-1. That goal gave him seven points in his last two games.

Quinn snapped his goal from the right faceoff dot to make it 5-1 with 7:16 left. Then he made it 6-1 by scoring off the right wing on a two-on-one rush.

Schenn’s rebound conversion with 1:04 left cut Buffalo’s margin to 6-2.

–Field Level Media