Jeff Skinner scores twice in return as Sabres defeat Coyotes

Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his return to the lineup to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

It was Skinner’s first game back after serving a three-game suspension.

Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists for his third straight multi-point game, Alex Tuch had three assists and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight and are 8-3-2 in their past 13 games. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored, and Connor Ingram made 38 saves for the Coyotes, who lost for only the second time in their past five games.

Gostisbehere gave Arizona a 1-0 lead on the power play when he took a feed from Jakob Chychrun at the blue line and fired a one-timer through traffic past a screened Anderson at 3:35 of the first period.

The Sabres responded with a power-play tally of their own three minutes later. Thompson’s shot from high in the left circle hit the inside of Ingram’s glove and popped out, hitting Skinner’s shoulder and landing in the net to tie it 1-1 at 6:34.

Hayton scored his first of the season to put the Coyotes in front 2-1 at 12:16 of the second period. Buffalo defenseman Lawrence Pilut couldn’t control the puck at the Arizona blue line and Hayton got his stick on it to push it away and take off on a breakaway, beating Anderson top corner glove side.

Skinner tied it 2-2 at 16:42. Dahlin took a pass from Skinner above the left circle and stickhandled around Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad before sending it back to Skinner, who fired from the inner right circle.

Thompson put Buffalo ahead 3-2 on the power play at 10:07 of the third period. After a diving Ingram robbed Dylan Cozens point blank amid a scramble around the net, Tuch got the puck over to an uncovered Thompson in the left circle for a one-timer.

Tyson Jost scored into an empty net from the Sabres’ blue line at 18:32 to make it 4-2 and Kyle Okposo added another empty-net goal at 19:08 for the 5-2 final.

