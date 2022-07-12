Jeff Blashill joins Lightning as assistant coach

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill has joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant coach.

The Lightning hired Blashill on Tuesday to replace Derek Lalonde on head coach Jon Cooper’s staff. Lalonde was hired by the Red Wings late last month to replace Blashill.

Blashill, 48, did not have his contract renewed after seven seasons behind the bench in Detroit. He had been the second-longest tenured NHL head coach behind only Cooper.

Blashill’s career NHL coaching record rests at 204-261-72, all with the Red Wings.

Blashill joined the Red Wings as an assistant coach for the 2011-12 season. He spent the next three campaigns as head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League before being named as the bench boss in Detroit.

Blashill joins Lightning assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler, along with goaltender coach Frantz Jean and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock.

