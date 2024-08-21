Amazon boss Jeff Bezos not interested in buying Boston Celtics, allegedly targeting NBA team in a different city

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is not interested in buying the Boston Celtics. But it doesn’t mean he isn’t eyeing a team in one specific city.

The value of the Boston Celtics franchise has always been high. That’s what comes with being one of the most successful organizations in NBA history. Yet, the team’s value was boosted in a major way this spring when the current roster won the franchise’s 18th championship.

Related: Boston Celtics schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season

That is why it made business sense when Wyc Grousbeck and the Celtics ownership group announced they would look into selling the team. While the news surprised some, the team will never be worth more, so why not cash out during a value peak?

There has been a lot of speculation about potential suitors for the organization. And a new rumor last week claimed that none other than Jeff Bozos had interest in purchasing the club. The billionaire is one of the richest men on Earth and has the type of money where he can purchase the franchise without assistance. Last year he was linked to buying the Washington Commanders when they were up for sale.

Jeff Bezos linked to potentially owning new Seattle NBA team

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

However, On Tuesday a source close to Bezos told The Information there was “zero truth” to the rumors and he had no plans to attempt a purchase of the legendary team. However, it doesn’t mean he isn’t intrigued by owning an NBA franchise.

While Jef Bezos will pass on buying the Celtics, NBC Sports NBA insider Kurt Helin revealed on Wednesday that “There is speculation in NBA circles he would have interest in a Seattle expansion team if that is approved by league owners in the coming year or so. Amazon is based out of Seattle.”

The Seattle Supersonics left Washington in 2008 and were rechristened the Oklahoma City Thunder. There has been a push in recent years to bring a team back to Seattle in the near future.

Related: Steve Kerr, Team USA coaches had wildly low ‘evaluation’ of Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum