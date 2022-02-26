JD Notae pours in 30 points as No. 18 Arkansas beats No. 6 Kentucky

Feb 26, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Kamani Johnson (20) defend in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

JD Notae scored 30 points and Jaylin Williams registered a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 18 Arkansas edge No. 6 Kentucky 75-73 on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (23-6, 12-4 SEC) stretched their winning streak to four games while snapping a two-game run for the Wildcats (23-6, 12-4) as the programs pulled into a second-place tie behind Auburn atop the conference standings.

Arkansas overcame a 30-point, 18-rebound effort from Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to win for the 13th time in 14 games, prevailing in a contest that had 17 lead changes.

Kellan Grady drilled a 3-pointer for Kentucky, his lone points of the game, to put the Wildcats ahead 70-69 with 2:21 remaining. The Razorbacks responded, though, with Jaylin Williams scoring the next four points before two more free throws put the Razorbacks up 75-70. Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, who finished with 10 points, banked home a trey at the buzzer to account for the final margin.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler both had 14 points for Kentucky. Sidelined for the past two games with a wrist and ankle injury, respectively, Wheeler and Washington played a combined 64 minutes.

Stanley Umude added 13 points for the Razorbacks, who shot 48.3 percent compared to 45.5 percent for Kentucky. Notae had a game-high eight assists.

Tshiewbe secured his 11th straight double-double, his 23rd this season, by halftime, collecting 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Trouble was, the Wildcats struggled to build offensive depth behind the big man. Brooks Jr. (six points) was the team’s second-leading scorer as Kentucky shot 33.3 percent in the first half, including 0-for-8 from long range.

Arkansas scored 15 straight points after surrendering the game’s first basket. Notae had 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, but the team went cold after his jumper at the 2:36 mark, as the Wildcats closed the half on a 6-0 run to pull within 34-28.

Arkansas has won two straight against Kentucky following an eight-game series losing streak.

