Los Angeles Chargers star J.C. Jackson undergoes surgery, out up to a month

The Los Angeles Chargers signed star cornerback J.C. Jackson this past spring to be their No. 1 cornerback as the team looks to contend in the ultra-competitive AFC West.

Said deal is worth $82.5 million over five years with $40 million guaranteed at signing — making Jackson the ninth highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Chargers will have to wait some time to see Jackson make an impact on the field. They announced on Tuesday that the Pro Bowler underwent ankle surgery and will be out 2-4 weeks.

“J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery today at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley. Jackson’s estimated return to play is approximately 2-4 weeks.” Los Angeles Chargers announcment on J.C. Jackson surgery

Jackson, 26, was one of the Chargers’ big-name off-season additions after they bombed out late last year to miss the playoffs. That list includes fellow Pro Bowl defender, edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Related: J.C. Jackson and the NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

J.C. Jackson injury will have immediate impact on the Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Jackson likely out to open the regular season, young cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will take over CB1 duties. We will also likely see veteran Michael Davis in the starting lineup. Both have proven to be capable in the recent past. In particular, Samuel Jr. played well as a rookie last season.

But there’s a reason Los Angeles ponied up the big bucks for Jackson. He’s among the best ball-hawking cornerbacks in the NFL. Over the course of the past two seasons, Jackson has tallied a combined 37 passes defended and 17 interceptions. Quarterbacks simply haven’t had success targeting him during this span.

J.C. Jackson stats (2021): 58 tackles, 23 passes defended, 8 INT, 49% completion, 46.8 QB rating

The Chargers won’t have an easy go at it early in the season. They open up against Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 befoe taking on the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs just four days later. If Jackson is out of action, this could impact Brandon Staley’s squad to open the regular season.