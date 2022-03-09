J.C. Jackson already has four teams with ‘legitimate’ interest ahead of NFL free agency

NFL free agency is still a week away, but the market for Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson is already heating up.

New England Patriots veteran Jackson is undoubtedly the best cornerback on the 2022 free-agent market. Not only that but he is also ranked sixth among all positions in our list of the elite talents who will be available on March 16.

In his fourth season with the team, the Florida native produced his best year as a professional and earned his first Pro Bowl honors after posting 58 tackles and eight interceptions in 2021. However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots decided against slapping a franchise tag on their young star.

J.C. Jackson already has several suitors with a lot of money

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The franchise tag value on cornerbacks is currently set at $17.3 million. The Patriots are $13 million under the salary cap heading into the offseason.

What will surely be a loss for New England is going to be a big gain for a team in need of improvements in their secondary. And it seems that with still a week to go before the start of free agency, the undrafted talent already has several suitors lined up to acquire his services.

J.C. Jackson stats (2021): 58 tackles, 8 interceptions, 1 touchdwon

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that several teams, including one of the participants in Super Bowl LVI, have their sights set on Jackson next week.

“Pats FA corner J.C. Jackson — who’s still just 26 — will set the market in a big way. Sources say the Bengals, Chargers, Niners, and Dolphins will all have legitimate interest in the All-Pro, among others,” Schultz wrote.

That is great news for Jackson because the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins are three of the six teams with the most available cap space this offseason. Currently, the Chargers lead with $56 million, followed by the Dolphins at $51 million and the Bengals are sixth with $35 million.

It will be interesting to see what Jackson decides to do. Obviously, the best offer is likely to land his services, but if he does get a sizable offer from a team like the Bengals, who just played for an NFL title, it would certainly give him something to think long and hard about.