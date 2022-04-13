Jazz top Lakers in battle of NBA 2K League Tipoff unbeatens

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Gaming won a showdown of undefeated teams on Wednesday, topping Lakers Gaming 64-55 in the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament.

The result moves the Jazz (4-0) to the top of the Western Conference standings over the idle DUX Infinitos. The Lakers slipped to 3-1.

Warriors Gaming Squad also began the day 3-0 in the Western Conference, but they split a doubleheader, falling 60-57 to Mavs Gaming (2-2) before earning a 65-58 decision over Pacers Gaming (0-4).

The Jazz were led by Wesley “Gen” McNair with 22 points, while teammate Kimanni “Splashy” Ingram added 16 points and 14 assists. Arshia “Krazy” Karimi paced the Lakers with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gen.G Tigers (4-0) grabbed first place in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 60-55 victory over Celtics Crossover Gaming (1-3).

In other Wednesday action, Raptors Uprising GC nipped Knicks Gaming 72-69, Hawks Talon GC got past 76ers GC 63-60, Wizards District Gaming downed Heat Check Gaming 60-45 and Pistons GT defeated Cavs Legion GC 84-62.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff group-play records

Western Conference

1. Jazz Gaming, 4-0

2. DUX Infinitos, 3-0

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 4-1

4. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

T5. Bucks Gaming, 2-2

T5. Pistons GT, 2-2

T5. Mavs Gaming, 2-2

T8. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-2

T8. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-2

T8. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-2

T11. Cavs Legion GC, 0-4

T11. Pacers Gaming, 0-4

Eastern Conference

1. Gen.G Tigers, 4-0

2. NetsGC, 3-0

3. Raptors Uprising GC, 4-1

4. Wizards District Gaming, 3-1

T5. 76ers GC, 2-2

T5. Knicks Gaming, 2-2

7. Magic Gaming, 1-2

T8. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-3

T8. Heat Check Gaming, 1-3

T8. Hornets Venom GT, 1-3

T8. Hawks Talon GC, 1-3

12. Grizz Gaming, 0-3

