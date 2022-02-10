Jazz easily end Warriors’ nine-game winning streak

Feb 9, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) while shooting during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Bojan Bogdanovic led six Utah players in double figures with 23 points as the Jazz snapped the Golden State Warriors’ nine-game winning streak with a 111-85 victory on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Utah, which earned its fourth consecutive win. Reserve center Hassan Whiteside totaled 17 rebounds, nine points and seven blocked shots.

Golden State’s Jordan Poole scored 18 points and Steph Curry added 16 points, but they shot a combined 10-for-27 from the field on a night the Warriors made just 35.9 percent of their shots.

The Warriors played without Klay Thompson, who rested ahead of a Thursday home game against the New York Knicks. Both teams were without an injured frontcourt starter, Utah’s Rudy Gobert (calf) and Golden State’s Draymond Green (back).

Aside from a red-hot start to both halves, the Warriors were dominated by the Jazz, who outscored the visitors 111-72 after the first three minutes of the game.

The Warriors jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead — and that was before Curry even attempted a shot.

Udoka Azubuike finally got the Jazz on the board with a dunk that came shortly after Poole hit five consecutive free throws.

Utah used a 14-2 run to roar back and grab a 21-20 lead in the seesaw first quarter.

Bogdanovic scored six straight points in an 8-0 spurt in the second quarter to put the Jazz up 43-36. Curry hit a floater at the buzzer to cut Utah’s lead to 55-49 at halftime.

The second half opened similarly to the first. The Jazz missed their first eight attempts while the Warriors scored eight straight points to regain the lead at 57-55.

Utah surged the rest of the quarter to go into the fourth up 79-65. Mitchell capped an 8-0 run with back-to-back treys and Bogdanovic scored the final five of the quarter.

The Jazz continued that momentum into the fourth with a 13-2 run to storm out to a 92-67 lead.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson each scored 13 points for the Jazz, while Trent Forrest and Udoka Azubuike each added 11.

The Warriors got 13 from Andrew Wiggins, 12 from Jonathan Kuminga and 11 from Juan Toscano-Anderson.

–Field Level Media