Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers twice, knocks in 6 as Marlins rout Nats

Jazz Chisholm Jr. blasted his first career grand slam and added a two-run shot, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 12-2 win over the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night.

Miami rookie Nick Fortes added a three-run homer and finished with a career-high four RBIs. Chisholm’s six RBIs were also a career best.

Chisholm’s slam came on a 3-0 fastball from rookie Joan Adon (1-10) with two outs in the second inning, giving the Marlins a 5-0 lead. The ball traveled 402 feet — barely over the glove of center fielder Lane Thomas.

Marlins rookie Edward Cabrera (2-0) earned the win in his second start of the season. He allowed just two hits, two walks and one run while striking out four in six innings.

Adon gave up seven hits, two walks and eight runs in three-plus innings. He fanned two.

The Marlins, who have won six of seven games against Washington this year, lost center fielder Jesus Sanchez to a back injury in the second inning.

Both teams made news off the field prior to the game.

Washington announced that three-time All-Star and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg will return to the team to oppose the Marlins on Thursday. Due to thoracic outlet surgery, he last pitched in the majors on June 1, 2021.

Miami’s news was subtle as the Marlins had a 90-minute coaches/players meeting to discuss the team’s slump. Entering Tuesday, the Marlins had lost 11 of their past 16 games.

Miami started the scoring in the second inning as Avisail Garcia and Bryan De La Cruz — who replaced Sanchez — began the rally with one-out singles. Following a groundout and a walk to Miguel Rojas, Fortes made it 1-0 with a single. Chisholm followed with his grand slam for a 5-0 advantage.

The Marlins doubled their lead to 10-0 in the fourth as Fortes (three-run shot) and Jorge Soler (two-run dinger) both went deep.

Miami made it 12-0 on Chisholm’s second homer of the game in the fifth.

Washington finally got on the board on Luis Garcia’s solo homer in the sixth. It was Garcia’s first homer of the season, and it came in his sixth game.

The Nationals cut the deficit to 12-2 in the eighth on a pair of doubles, first Thomas and then Nelson Cruz.

