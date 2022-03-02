Jazz aim to bolster playoff position vs. skidding Rockets

Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looks to pass the ball around defender Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz, riding an 8-1 hot streak, can beat any team in the league “when we play together and compete defensively,” according to center Rudy Gobert.

They will look to display those qualities on Wednesday when they visit the last-place Houston Rockets.

Utah is coming off a 118-114 road victory over the league-leading Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Gobert produced his 37th double-double on the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds and blocked three shots while fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell contributed team highs of 26 points and five assists. But like Gobert and the three remaining Utah starters, Mitchell posted a negative plus/minus in the victory, one controlled by the Jazz’s five-man bench.

“This year, we went through some stuff, we went through some adversity and something happened,” Gobert said. “That shift that happened, it was exciting to see that happen. We don’t take nothing for granted.”

By beating Dallas before defeating the Suns, the Jazz created a bit of a cushion over the Mavericks for fourth place in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Rockets, who took a 135-101 loss at Utah on Feb. 14, dropped their 10th consecutive contest Tuesday in the second of back-to-back home games against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac, who had 14 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high six blocks in Los Angeles’ 99-98 win over Houston on Sunday, recorded another double-double Tuesday with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

His dominance over the Rockets in the paint could prove foreboding for Houston with Gobert next on the schedule. The Rockets shot just 22 of 49 in the paint against Zubac and the Clippers on Tuesday.

“It’s always a concern when you’re playing against Gobert, and Zubac had something to do with it (Tuesday),” Houston coach Stephen Silas said. “We missed some shots that we usually make, I think, and Zubac had something to do with it as well. We didn’t do a good enough job, I guess, of moving him around. He affected the game again.”

The 10-game skid is Houston’s third of at least eight games this season and second of at least 10 games. The Rockets’ wayward shooting — Houston hit just 39.6 percent from the floor on Tuesday — influenced the hosts’ defensive intensity in the Clippers’ 40-point runaway third quarter.

With the losses piling up and the season drawing to a close, it’s easy to understand how the youthful Rockets might relent to frustration, particularly with another quality opponent on deck.

“That’s the NBA. It’s actually an opportunity,” Silas said. “It’s an opportunity to play a good team, to learn from this … to learn from the last time we played Utah and show who we are.

“This is the NBA, it’s hard. We’ve got a bunch of young guys who make mistakes but are trying as hard as they can. To have an opportunity (Wednesday) to do it against a good team is good for our group.”

–Field Level Media