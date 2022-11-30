Jayson Tatum scores 49 as Celtics down Heat

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to five games with a 134-121 victory over the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The loss dropped Miami’s road record to 2-8. The Celtics are unbeaten in their last 10 home games.

Tatum made eight of his 12 3-pointers, and also had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 26 points for the Celtics. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 21.

All five Miami starters scored in double figures. Bam Adebayo and Max Strus led the way with 23 points apiece. Tyler Herro finished with 22, Kyle Lowry tossed in 14 and Caleb Martin had 10. Strus scored 19 points in the third quarter.

Adebayo was ejected after he was called for two technical fouls with 24 seconds to play.

The Heat lost despite making a season-high 18 3-pointers. Boston was 22-for-45 from behind the 3-point arc.

Miami was within three points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Celtics regained a 10-point lead, 131-121, on a Tatum 3-pointer with 2:21 to play.

Miami was without Jimmy Butler, who has missed the last seven games with a lingering knee injury. Butler is a six-time All-Star who is averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 13 games this season.

Miami, which trailed 102-96 after three quarters, entered the game on a three-game winning streak.

Boston is now 14-1 in its last 15 contests. The Celtics improved to 11-1 at home.

Boston led 20-6 in the first quarter — its largest lead of the first half — but Miami used a 21-5 run to take a 27-25 lead. The Heat later had a 49-47 advantage, but Boston regained control with a 12-0 run that was capped by a Brown layup. The Celtics led 68-60 at halftime.

Tatum led all players in points (28) and rebounds (six) in the first half.

The teams will meet again Friday night in Boston.

–Field Level Media