The Toronto Blue Jays put All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Friday. In a corresponding move, the Jays recalled infielder Otto Lopez from Triple-A Buffalo.

Springer, 32, is batting .251 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and 59 runs in 89 games this season and made his fourth All-Star team last month.

He had missed four of the previous five games, last playing Thursday.

