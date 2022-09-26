Jays’ 10th-inning strategy pays off in win over Yankees

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday.

The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.

The Blue Jays (87-67) won their third straight and ended a seven-game winning streak by the Yankees (94-59).

Judge went 1-for-3 with two walks as he stayed at 60 homers, one shy of the American League record set by New York’s Roger Maris in 1961.

The Blue Jays opted to intentionally walk Judge with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the 10th. Toronto interim manager John Schneider brought in left-hander Tim Mayza (8-0), who sent Judge to first base before getting left-handed-hitting Anthony Rizzo to hit an inning-ending groundout.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa belted a solo home run for the Yankees.

New York right-hander Luis Severino, making his second start since coming off the injured list, allowed two runs, three hits and three walks while striking out four in four innings.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed two runs, six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3innings.

Judge led off the first inning with a single, took third on Rizzo’s double and scored on Gleyber Torres’s sacrifice fly.

Kiner-Falefa hit his fourth home run of the season with two outs in the second.

Bo Bichette led off the home fourth with Toronto’s first hit of the game, a single. Guerrero was given credit for an infield single when Kiner-Falefa bobbled his hard-hit grounder to shortstop. Alejandro Kirk walked to load the bases.

After Matt Chapman flied out, Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run double off the top of the fence in center field.

New York’s Ron Marinaccio allowed a one-out single to Danny Jansen in the bottom of the seventh. Whit Merrifield reached first and Jansen was safe at second on a fielder’s-choice grounder to shortstop. Jonathan Loaisiga then took over on the mound and ended the inning with a strikeout and a groundout.

Toronto’s Jordan Romano struck out the side in the top of the ninth before New York’s Clay Holmes pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth.

–Field Level Media