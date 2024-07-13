Jaylen Brown takes apparent shot at Jayson Tatum on social media

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are less than a month removed from winning the NBA Finals as teammates on the Boston Celtics. For the All-Star duo, winning a championship ends a seven-year pursuit in which the Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times. Yet, Brown’s chase started one year before Tatum arrived in Boston, when the Celtics reached the ECF in 2017.

The tandem has long been one of the best pairings in the NBA, but throughout their reign, some have wondered if there’s a bit of a schism between the two. As they say, winning cures all, but the fire in Brown’s heart may have been recently re-ignited by being left off the men’s Team USA Olympic squad.

When fellow teammate Derrick White was selected over Brown, the three-time All-Star fired off a series of tweets. Both were construed as possible messages, signaling his frustration with being left out.

🧐🧐🧐 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 10, 2024

@nike this what we doing ? — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 10, 2024

Now, Brown is back at it again, with Team USA being put into focus thanks to another social media response from the Celtics great.

Jaylen Brown says Anthony Edwards is Team USA’s No. 1 option, not Jayson Tatum

Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards declared himself as the No. 1 option on Team USA ahead of their Paris Olympic run. No one asked Jaylen Brown his opinion on the matter, but if someone did, you’d think he’d respond by showing support for Jayson Tatum, being that they’ve been teammates for seven years.

Only, that’s not what happened. Again, Brown was not asked this question by a reporter or other media member. Instead, he went out of his way to make sure the world knew who he felt was Team USA’s top option by commenting on Ant Edwards’ Instagram, saying he agreed with the young Timberwolves standout.

Jaylen Brown to Anthony Edwards on Instagram:



“#1 option 💯” pic.twitter.com/GNiBEaOmKS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 12, 2024

We’re not saying Brown had the wrong answer, but it would have been a lot easier to avoid the topic altogether. We can’t help but feel like this is an odd reaction to being left off the roster, but why take shots at Tatum along the way? It’s cool that he’s showing support for a rising star in Edwards, but we still feel like most others would be more loyal to their teammates, but not Brown.