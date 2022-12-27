Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum lead Celtics to rout of Rockets

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to become the NBA’s second 1,000-point scorer this season as the host Boston Celtics coasted past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday night.

Boston shot 47.3 percent for the game and was 20 of 56 (35.7 percent) from long range, setting a franchise record for most 3-point attempts in a regulation game. Brown and Tatum each hit six triples.

Robert Williams III had 11 point and 15 rebounds while Tatum added eight rebounds and four assists in Boston’s third straight win.

Jalen Green had a team-high 28 points and Kevin Porter Jr. contributed 22 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who have lost six of their past seven games.

The Celtics up by seven at halftime, were in front 92-81 after the third quarter. Boston’s Grant Williams sank back-to-back 3-pointers and Malcolm Brogdon (six points, eight assists) fed Robert Williams for a dunk to cap an 8-0 run before Green drilled a quarter-ending trey for Houston.

Boston crossed over the 100-point marker with a 9-3 run to begin the fourth, including another Brogdon-to-Robert Williams connection.

Houston got back within 10 after Jabari Smith Jr. and Porter sank 3-pointers, but Marcus Smart, Brown and Tatum all hit from deep in succession, forcing a Rockets timeout with 4:33 left in a 113-97 game.

The Celtics had a 34-21 scoring edge in the fourth.

A Brown steal and Tatum windmill dunk came during a quick 7-2 stretch that put an exclamation point on Boston’s sixth straight home win against Western Conference foes.

The Rockets carried on the momentum of their Monday win at Chicago, jumping out to a 13-5 lead after Smith and Kenyon Martin Jr. (17 points) hit back-to-back threes.

Boston responded with a 10-2 run, and soon after, a Robert Williams tip-in gave the Celtics their first lead at 19-18.

Al Horford’s 3-pointer punctuated a 6-0 spurt to finish a second quarter that featured five ties and four lead changes. The Celtics led 56-49 at the break.

Green was busy trying to keep Houston in it in the third, going 7 of 9 from the field and scoring 18 points during the frame.

–Field Level Media