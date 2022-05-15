WATCH: Jaylen Brown finishes epic alley-oop

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics had it going big time in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series againt the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon.

Down by 10 in the first quarter, Boston went on an 18-6 run in the second quarter before taking over the game after halftime en route to a double-digit lead.

Part of this run included Brown finishing an alley-oop from star teammate Jayson Tatum while getting fouled in the process. It threw Celtics fans inside TD Garden into an absolute frenzy as the home team took a 61-49 lead.

Tatum finds Brown for the oop + the foul 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IhfvQcSb5Y — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 15, 2022

With the way Giannis Antetokounmpo is performing for the defending champion Bucks, Boston is going to need more of this from Jaylen Brown as Game 7 plays out in the second half.

The former All-Star entered Game 7 averaging a healthy 22.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 47% shooting from the field in the series.

If Boston is able to come out on top here, it will take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.