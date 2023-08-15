Javonte Williams set to play Saturday in first live action since tearing ACL

It’s been over 300 days since Javonte Williams played in an NFL game after tearing his ACL on Oct. 2, 2022. But the Denver Broncos running back is set to make his preseason debut on Saturday when the San Francisco 49ers play host at Levi’s Stadium.

Sean Payton admitted Williams was 100% earlier this week, and now the Broncos head coach says his starting running back is ready for his preseason debut on Saturday. Since it will be his first game back from a serious leg injury, the Broncos want to take it safe with Williams and admittedly don’t know how much he’ll play. As excited as everyone is about his return, getting through the game with no setbacks will be the top priority.

The Broncos selected Williams 35th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was stuck in a timeshare with Melvin Gordon. Still, Williams received 203 carries, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He also added 43 receptions for 316 receiving yards and three more touchdowns, showing he could play all three downs.

Denver had been planning to hand Williams the starting role his second season after starting just one game in his first year. Yet, getting hurt in the fourth game, wiping out the rest of his season led to other plans.

Williams’ absence was noticeable for a Broncos team that struggled to move the chains, finishing 32nd in scoring and ranking 17th in yards per carry. Samaje Perine was added in free agency this offseason to help improve the team’s depth, but there’s no question who the starting tailback in Denver is when everyone is healthy. Williams is about to get his chance to show us why.

