Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul run past Marquette

Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) shoots during the first half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half as DePaul rallied for a 91-80 victory over Marquette on Wednesday in Chicago.

Freeman-Liberty shot 8-for-20 from the field and added nine rebounds, five assists and three steals for DePaul (15-14, 6-13 Big East).

Jalen Terry scored 16 points, hitting 4-for-8 from 3-point range for DePaul, which turned a five-point deficit into a 13-point lead in a span of 5:07 in the second half and never looked back. Terry also grabbed eight rebounds.

David Jones had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Nick Ongenda and Brandon Johnson added 13 points apiece for DePaul. The Blue Demons, who won their third straight game, outscored the Golden Eagles 58-43 in the second half.

Justin Lewis had a 26 points and 10 rebounds for Marquette (18-11, 10-8), which has dropped four of its past six games. Darryl Morsell and Stevie Mitchell added 12 points apiece, while Oso Ighodaro had 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

Trailing 44-39 with 16:37 left, the Blue Demons went on a 25-7 run during which Freeman-Liberty scored 13 points, capped by a 3-pointer for a 64-51 lead with 11:30 remaining.

The Blue Demons didn’t stop there, pushing the lead to 17 on Ongenda’s dunk with 8:31 remaining.

DePaul shot 47.8 percent (32-for-67) from the field, including 31.8 percent (7-for-22) from 3-point range, in addition to converting Marquette’s 17 turnovers into 18 points.

Marquette, which was outrebounded 40-32, struggled from the perimeter, as the Golden Eagles made just eight of their 26 attempts from beyond the arc (30.8 percent).

Neither team led by more than six points in the first half.

Marquette defeated DePaul 87-76 in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Jan. 11 in Milwaukee.

–Field Level Media