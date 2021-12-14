Javon Freeman-Liberty, DePaul hold off UIC

Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons head coach Tony Stubblefield reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a game-high 27 points and David Jones had 15 points and nine rebounds as visiting DePaul edged Illinois-Chicago 72-66 on Tuesday night.

DePaul (9-1) shot 45.9 percent compared to 44.3 percent for UIC. Three-point shooting was the domain of neither side, as the teams combined to go 8-for-43 from deep (DePaul 3-for-15, UIC 5-for-28).

Damaria Franklin registered a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds to keep UIC (3-7) afloat. Franklin scored the Flames’ first nine points of the second half to give the hosts a 39-38 edge with 16:20 remaining, but Freeman-Liberty responded with a jumper on the ensuing possession.

DePaul surged ahead by as many as 10 points in the second half and maintained the lead until the 4:31 mark, when Franklin converted a three-point play for a 64-63 advantage. Freeman-Liberty swished a pair of free throws with 2:55 to go for a 67-66 lead the Blue Demons wouldn’t relinquish. The Blue Demons’ leading scorer finished 10-for-14 from the line.

Nick Ongenda chipped in 12 points for DePaul. Philmon Gebrewhit and Freeman-Liberty each grabbed seven rebounds as the Blue Demons had a 35-25 edge on the boards.

Jalen Warren had 11 points and eight assists for the Flames. Michael Diggins (12 points) and Zion Griffin (10) also finished in double figures.

The Blue Demons outscored the Flames in the paint 50-34 and had a 9-2 advantage in second-chance points.

DePaul led 33-30 after a first half that featured horrendous shooting from long range.

The Blue Demons and Flames combined to shoot 2-for-23 (8.6 percent) in the opening 20 minutes. Philmon Gebrewhit connected for DePaul, while Franklin had UIC’s trey.

The Flames raced to an 11-3 lead in the first 2:41 before the teams settled in.

The Blue Demons have won four straight against their crosstown rivals and boast a 9-2 edge in the all-time series. DePaul is 35-7 over its past 42 nonconference games and is set to conclude the nonconference slate with another short trip, to Northwestern, on Saturday.

