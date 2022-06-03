Jason Garrett emerges as candidate to replace Drew Brees on Football Night in America, Notre Dame broadcasts

After his retirement from playing football in 2020, Drew Brees joined NBC as an analyst for Sunday Night Football, where he could be seen on Football Night in America. In addition to those duties, Brees also worked as an analyst for Notre Dame’s football games. Brees has since announced that he has left NBC. Now it sounds like Jason Garrett could be a candidate to take over Brees’s duties at NBC.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC has Garrett in its sights for the game analyst role at Notre Dame, which could also turn into taking over the post that Brees used to hold on Football Night in America.

Since being let go from the New York Giants near the end of the 2021 season, Garrett has found work elsewhere, but not in coaching. Instead, he’s turned to broadcasting.

Jac Collinsworth, Jason Garrett could form a team

While he may not be a future Hall of Famer like Brees, the rumored gig wouldn’t be a major leap for Garrett, as he’s already covering USFL games for NBC along with Jac Collinsworth. Marchand’s sources link Collinsworth as a potential booth partner for Notre Dame games as well.

With over 30 years of football experience between his days playing quarterback or working as a coach in the NFL, Garrett certainly has a lot of knowledge to share.

While Garrett could be taking a step forward in his broadcasting career, the immediate future of Brees remains up in the air. He may be looking for a bigger opportunity than what NBC was willing to offer him.

Related: Greg Olsen gets promoted to FOX’s top NFL commentary team, Drew Brees could replace him on second team